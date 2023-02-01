A Ghanaian lady has revealed that the most important item on her checklist when it comes to picking a life partner will be the team he supports

As a Manchester United fan, Akua said rival teams in England stand no chance of winning her over

Some netizens who reacted to the comments praised her for a wise decision whereas others also asked her to reconsider her stance

A young Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after she was asked what is the most important thing she will look out for picking before a life partner.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @starboypizzle, the young lady who was identified as Akua said the most important thing she will look out for will be the team the guy supports.

Her reason is that she prefers to have a life partner who supports a good team, so they roll together.

Akua said guys who are Manchester United supporters are likely to win her heart since she is an ardent fan herself.

The answer by the lady surprised the interviewer who reiterated the question by asking if she will turn down a guy with the qualities of a good husband simply because he is an Arsenal fan, a question the lady responded to by saying yes.

“If you support Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona you are out”

Akua however said she might consider fans of Manchester City.

Ghanaians share their opinions over her comments

The comments by the young lady have generated a lot of reactions among netizens who saw the video.

Phresh ideas:

United we stand

osafocollinsvoice:

ladies who support united always have patients

Nana Abena Korkor Manukure:

Concert but having someone support another team will make the house nice, my team wins haaaaa fire , if his team wins we will starve that day

Favour:

united for life

AUGUSTINE YEBOAH:

Man United all the way.

Naquam Furnitures:

I luv this lady already

Botwore:

I like this lady. She is so wise. She changed the topic give the man. She take everything go put for sports

