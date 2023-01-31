A kind-hearted Ghanaian man stopped a woman backing a little child to buy the load of ginger she was hawking

Faisal Kofi Osei explained that he was moved to relieve the struggling woman of her day's hustle because he had observed that she was tired

The little act of kindness melted the hearts of scores of people who praised the thoughtful deed on social media

A kind-hearted Ghanaian man relieved a struggling woman backing a little child of her day's hustle when he purchased the load of ginger she was hawking.

Faisal Kofi Osei explains why he bought all the hot spice

Faisal Kofi Osei, an artisan and social media user, recalled that he met the woman hawking her load around Dzorwulu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Struggling woman and her ginger.

Source: Facebook

''I didn’t need this ginger for anything but I saw a tired woman with a baby behind her strolling.

''I bought all. So if you need ginger. Come and collect some. Else I go start Emudro business moro ooo,'' he recounted on Facebook.

Osei's little act of kindness warmed the hearts of dozens of his followers who lauded the thoughtful deed underneath his Facebook post.

See the images below:

Struggling woman backing a baby.

Source: Facebook

Gingers of a struggling woman pos up.

Source: Twitter

How netizens reacted to Faisal Kofi Osei's photos

Ladykathyrn Nanak Jackson posted:

Nyame Nhyira wo Kofi.

FeMor Vanillar commented:

Beautiful. Blessings for your kind heart.

Quuqua Aidoo Okasa-Ashong posted:

Bring me the ginger please, thank you.

Bernice Sarfo commented:

Awwww, so thoughtful of you. Did some last week Friday. A boy of about 7 years carrying 9 tubers of yam and you could read tiredness from his face. We drove past him but I asked the driver to reverse and call him. Paid for all the yams and I could see the relief on his face. God bless you Faisal Kofi Osei.

Maame Adwoa Serwaa Asumadu commented:

May God continue to bless you.

Maame Foriwaa posted:

To say you’re a good human is truly an understatement.

Iddrisu Abubakari said:

Grace man e get why you are soaring higher. Lord of grace.

Ŋutifafa Koku commented:

Very kind of you. God bless.

Ewuraba Ephuwa posted:

These acts of kindness go a long way in helping others. God bless you.

