The Ghana film producers society has released a press statement in order to render an apology on behalf of Samuel Yaw Dabo

Yaw Dabo recently made a comment about people who watch movies and called them lazy if they could watch a movie for an hour or more.

The statement has been flagged as inappropriate and insulting, thus receiving a public apology from the producers of Ghanaian movies

The Ghana Film producers Society has issued a press statement apologizing on behalf of actor Yaw Dabo for his recent comments calling people who spend an hour or more watching movies lazy.

Yaw Dabo who is an actor was expected to be appreciative of the efforts made by Ghanaians to watch his movies since he knows the role they play in his career and in the movie industry.

Yaw Dabo's comment about movie-watchers being lazy has been addressed by the Film producers of Ghana Photo source: @samueldabo @zionfelix

However, a comment by Dabo which is seen as disrespectful caught the attention of many and caused massive reactions.

The statement read,

‘The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) wishes to render an unqualified apology to the Ghanaian public on behalf of the Association, the Film Industry, Actors, and all film Producers for a recent statement made by an actor YAW DABO calling Ghanaians who sit for more than an hour to watch movie lazy people. The film fraternity finds his statement very unsavoury, offensive, and insulting. Such behaviour or attitude is an affront to the film industry and should not be entertained and supported by any well-mannered person. Again, we are of the belief that our brother when given another chance to respond to whatever question was posed to him would not repeat what he said. Any public resentment that his statement may have caused is deeply regretted.We pray that Ghanaians would find a space in their hearts and forgive hint and continue to support the family’.

Yaw Dabo's comments sparked a widespread backlash from the film community, who felt that the actor was being disrespectful and dismissive of an entire group of people. The film industry is an important part of Ghana's cultural heritage, and the film society felt it was necessary to make a public apology to show their support for movie fans.

Here are some reactions from concerned people:

police_ahua commented:

Apology not accepted !!

nana_kwame_kingvicious commented:

What #yaw Dabo said is true

atrick_habit commented:

This apology can never be accepted. Enough of this concept, is he not the same actor who’s been acting movies for “us” to watch?? Y’all gotta be cautious on every speech you make. Pride dey make y’all dey talk bullsh!t for online tsw

obaa_ama123 commented:

Its not ur fault,if not kumawood wey dey short actors den dey call u as surplus anka who knows u..dat kyeiwaa part one to ten dat we watched close to two hours made kyeiwaa a big woman n who she is today,,she kraa hasnt come out to brag na wu..u sef wey movies u do aside u being a supporting role..banku..u get small coins naa den u start dey spew nonsense..dat cartoons kumawood movie wey u people dey do nu anka u want us to watch it for 30 mins..how we go fit understand..we have to watch it like 5hrs to understand cos some of de story dasnt make sense especially wen it comes to your movies..

