At their engagement, a lovely bride by the name of Ama Barbara outperformed her husband with her dance routine

In a video that gained traction on the internet, the couple could be seen wearing matching outfits as the bride displayed her dance skills

While some complimented the bride's movements, others commended her gorgeous personality and wardrobe choices

A stunning woman by the name of Ama Barbara upstaged her husband with a dance performance on the day of their engagement. The bride's dance moves were well received.

The pair wore complementary traditional outfits for their lovely occasion. The bride wore a straight dress with a fitting waist that cinched in her endowments.

Ama Barbara outshines her groom

The groom enhanced his bride's appearance in a video that YEN.com.gh discovered on kente pa gh. But he fell short of the bride's dancing moves.

Beautiful bride and her groom dancing in video. Photo credit: kente_pa_gh.

Source: Instagram

In another video, the bride was captured by herself and displayed her charming personality and dance moves.

Kente pa gh posted the video of the bride and groom dancing on Instagram and added the message:

True Love formed in." If you enjoy their on-screen chemistry, click twice. You deserve congratulations, @miss babiiie.

Watch the clip below:

How people gushed over Ama Barbara

1magicalmelanin posted:

Idk if that dress or yo shape is more fire.

Beautyismyname331 commented:

It's the outfits for me. that dress is lit.

Ukaypeters said:

Congratulations to them ❤️.

Feliciahaastr commented:

Very beautiful ❤️.

Bride shows off her beauty

