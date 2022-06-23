A young Ghanaian man has recounted how he embarked on a deadly journey from Ghana to Italy through Libya

Mustapha Abubakar revealed on social media that he took off from Ghana to the European country on the Mediterranean Sea for a better life

Many netizens have reacted to Abubakar's account advising people not to travel that dreaded route

A Ghanaian man based in Italy, Mustapha Abubakar (Nani), has recounted his deadly journey from Ghana to the European country through Libya.

He narrated that he and several others embarked on the trip in 2016, crossing the Mediterranean Sea on a boat.

''Before we left the shores of the Mediterranean in Libya, we were told the dreaded journey would take us only three hours. I was scared, unsure that I would make it to the intended destination. It was merely hope-inspired bravery.''

Photo of Mustapha Abubakar and an image used for this purpose. Credit: Zango Spotlight/Anton Petrus (Gettyimages).

Source: Facebook

Tensed moments of fear

After they took off on the day of departure, Abubakar recounted that they spent several more hours on the sea than they had anticipated.

''There were over one hundred of us crammed on a boat originally meant for a number of people way less than it was carrying ...''

With a punctured boat wandering on the sea for hours, tensions heightened as they feared the boat could capsise.

After about 11 hours, help came, but many drowned while jumping onto the bigger rescue boats.

''There were two speed boats to ferry us in batches to a much bigger boat, which was quite distant away from us. We were all desperate.

''Eventually, most of us were saved, but quite a number of people drowned in their attempt to jump off our boat onto the speed boats. Like the other survivors on our boat, I believe I made to Italy by the grace of God,'' he recalled.

Peeps react on social media

Netizens have reacted to Abubakar's account advising people not to travel via that deadly route.

Read the full post here and some comments compiled below:

Nuwman M. Bello said:

''I lost a dear friend through this dangerous journey. I remember like yesterday, on that Sunday morning when I received a Whatsapp voice note informing me about his demise. Hmmm.''

Ishmael Gyimah commented:

''May Allah bless these guys who left home to feed home. It’s not easy out there at all.''

Alhaji Burgar Jr said:

''Masa, keep your advice; we will also go and see if God says we should die. We will, and if God says we will make it, we will.''

