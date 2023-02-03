A Ghanaian politician has defended Abeiku Santana against critics following a bizarre incident where Abeiku's boss Osei Despite refused to shake his hand in public

Edem Agbana in a tweet said people laughing at Abeiku Sanatana must stop because he doesn’t deserve it

Netizens who reacted to the tweet remain divided in their opinions on the issue involving Abeiku Santana and his boss

A former National Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Edem Agbana has defended Abeiku Santana against critics in the wake of an incident where the CEO of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite refused to shake his hand in public.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, @edemagbana said there was nothing funny or laughable about the incident.

Edem Agbana defends Abeiku Santana amid Despite birthday celebration saga Photo credit@edemagbana/Twitter @ghhyper1/Instagram

He said people who know Abeiku Santana very well can attest that he is a very welcoming person hence why the criticisms are unfair.

Edem Agbana said he wouldn’t mind throwing himself at the high and mighty in society if that is what will get him to achieve his ambitions.

“I have known Abeiku Santana since my undergraduate days. He is naturally a very pleasant person, and regardless of your social status, he welcomes you with broad smiles and a hug/handshake.

You can write all the trash about him but hey, the gentleman earned a relationship with all these big guys through his decades of service. There is nothing wrong if he chooses to even clean their shoes for them. ” part of his tweet reads”

Ghanaians remain divided on the Abeiku Santana and Despite issue

Netizens who saw the post were divided in their opinions with some saying Abeiku Santana should know how to handle himself in public.

@Youthberry2:

No problem but he should learn to be a bit calm when the music volume is low.

@TTarziet:

I admire you, Senior. But there is a difference between genuine honour and opportunism.

@_senason:

Oh! This has always been my problem. People are just making fun of this, just dropping laughing emojis and moving on with their lives. Editorials won’t change anything. Once again, it’s social media. You can’t control what people choose to say or do

@DangmeNobi:

Please your boss is your boss and not mate and this generate to something because is the second time …

Ghanaians trolls Abeiku Santana

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that drive-time host Abeiku Santana, known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has become the subject of mockery on social media.

Abeiku Santana is being ridiculed after suffering an embarrassing episode at the birthday celebration of Osei Kwame Despite.

