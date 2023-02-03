A former SRC President of KNUST has said that Abeiku doesn’t deserve the criticism he is receiving online

In a tweet, Samuel Sesah said the move by Abeiku Santana to serve his bosses has been misconstrued by the public

He revealed how he served his seniors only to attain his ambitions when his time was due

A former Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Samuel Sesah has added his voice to persons defending Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana after he was initially refused a handshake by his boss Osei Kwame Despite in public.

In a tweet on the matter, Samuel Sesah said there was nothing wrong with the drive-time show host on Okay FM spearheading the celebration of his boss' 61st birthday.

Ex-KNUST SRC president shares his humbled beginnings at school Photo credit@DrSesah @gh hyper/Instagram

He used himself as an example when he recounted how he diligently served one SRC president during his time as a level 100 student.

“Well, I don’t know Abeiku Santana but hey, if I have to serve to dine with great men, I’d do it. Even if you need to clean the shoe of the great man. In L100, I carried and polished the shoes of an SRC President until I became one in L400. My service paid but who remembered it?” he said.

Ghanaians react to his tweet on the Santana-Despite saga

Netizens who saw the tweet agreed with him on the important lessons he is given on the relevance of service.

Well spoken

Humility and honour are key and they come with great rewards

Great piece

Ghanaians trolls Abeiku Santana

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that Abeiku Santana became a subject after suffering an embarrassing episode at the birthday celebration of Osei Kwame Despite.

Everything happened after Abeiku Santana tried to shake the hand of his boss' hand.

But the businessman did not respond as the broadcaster extended his hand to be shaken. He rather chose to hug and shake the hands of Ofori Sarpong and others around.

Though it looked like an unpleasant situation, Santana took it in his stride and continued to sing the happy birthday song even when almost everybody had stopped.

