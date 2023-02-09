A young lady named Vida was sorely disappointed when she was utterly denied by her supposed boyfriend who is simply identified as Godsway.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The incident occurred on live radio right in the ears of thousands of listeners on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, during the LoveInTheCiti show on Citi 97.3FM.

The host, AJ Akuoko-Sarpong, was told by Vida to pretend to have been asked to deliver a package to her boyfriend.

AJ Akuako-Sarpong the host of LoveInTheCiti beaming with smiles Photo credit: Citifmonline

Source: UGC

A condition, however, needed to be met for the package to be dispatched, which was for Godsway to be able to identify who the sender was.

The package was accompanied by a sweet message that would obviously go from one lover to another.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When he was asked to guess who the sender was, Godsway denied knowing anyone called Vida and added that he had a girlfriend but she was staying outside the country.

Vida spoke out of shock after the test ended in a way she did not expect.

"I am really surprised. I met him just this afternoon and he is saying he does not know me anyone called Vida? I'm not shocked to hear him say his girlfriend is outside because I suspect he has been cheating but denying me is the height of it," said the heartbroken young lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh