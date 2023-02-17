One man showed people that he is best friends with a lion by sharing a video of it growing up

The TikTok video went viral as people were amazed by how the man took care of one of the Big Five since it was young

People in the comments could not believe how friendly the lion was despite its massive size over the years

The wildlife enthusiast made a compilation of the big cat growing up since it was a cub. He named the lion George and they are best friends.

A man showed people that he raised a lion to become a full-grown jungle king. Image: TiKtok/@shandorlarenty

The guy in the viral video had hearts melting over his cute display with the wild animal. People in the comments could not stop raving about seeing his relationship with the beast.

TikTokker shares story about caring for lion

Some TikTok posts by @shandorlarenty got attention on social media for showing his life with a lion. The man said he had cared for George since he was a cub.

Watch a video of the lions' growth below:

TikTok user blown away by lion's friendship with human

People are usually terrified of wild animals, but this video of the lion getting close to the man head people gushing over the adorable scene. Many people commented that even lions are just like big cuddly cats.

sillylily commented:

"Aww he's still a kitten at heart."

Cassy commented:

"So so cute hi George."

Leon Boyd commented:

"He’s always gonna be a big cutie, been amazing watching him in all your TikToks and many more to come."

Christian (Daykey) commented:

"This is so precious!! What amazing memories!."

Cindy commented:

"So amazing."

Liiiiiiinndz commented:

"Just living everyone’s dream! I’ve always wanted to hug and snuggle a lion."

