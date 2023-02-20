A graduate of UCC by the name Kelvin Bassaw has set up his own eatery called Second Partner Fast Foods Ltd

This was after the gentleman's recruiters went out of business, and he decided to turn towards entrepreneurship

Things are beginning to improve for the better, as he is already serving hundreds of customers

Kelvin Bassaw, a young graduate of the University of Cape Coast, has created a livelihood by developing his recipes and selling them online.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kelvin indicated that within five months of starting with GH¢500, he could sell to 300 customers, most of whom keep coming back.

Kelvin says the journey started when he lost his job in 2019 as the financial firm he was working for folded.

"The Government compensated us with our 3-month of salary, and I topped it up with other funds available to me. In November 2019, I started with frice rice, jollof and waakye and 13,000 cedis," he said.

Challenges Kelvin Bassaw faced when he was starting off

Kelvin Bassaw said the business started picking up in November and December 2019. Still, he lost all his working capital trying to fix a delivery bike he had acquired, and he also broke down due to the stress.

When he got better, Kelvin began pitching to investors after losing his capital. In 2020, he finally got an investor after several unsuccessful tries. The investors were ready to give him GH¢500,000, and then COVID-19 kicked in, and everything went downhill.

The COVID-19 lockdown was over, and the investors were no longer interested. As heartbreaking as this news was, Kelvin decided not to give up on his entrepreneurial dreams.

He started again when a benevolent family member decided to help with 3,000 cedis, but it all went down the drain quickly, leaving him with no other capital.

"That was when remembered I was keeping some funds for a group of family members, totalling 500 cedis and I decided to start again with that from my house and deliver online under the brand name Second Partner Fast Foods Ltd. Also, I decided to only focus on one meal and take feedback of customers seriously, and that's how we've been running till now," he indicated.

The current state of Kelvin Bassaw's online business

Kelvin reveals that he specialises in East Legon fried rice served with chicken, fries, gizzard sauce, chopped sausage and green chilli.

However, he gets more orders than he can meet and needs investors to expand.

"Currently I am believing God for expansion. I am unable to meet all orders due to limited capital and I am hoping to get investors to invest in the business. The dream is to build our first walk-in kitchen in East legon to allow customers to stop by and order (Grab and Go model)," he said.

See one of his posts below.

Young UCC graduate who started sewing to avoid unemployment now owns 2 businesses

In another inspiring story, Abigail Gyanwah is a young woman who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 and is currently the founder of two businesses, Shefata Apparel and Braids and Cuts Palace, which employ a combined total of roughly 10 people.

According to Abigail, who spoke to YEN.com.gh, the high unemployment rate in the nation inspired her to start something for herself when she was only in level 200 of the university.

"Despite the fact that my mother wanted me to concentrate on my studies at the time, she didn't fully back me, I persisted and discovered how to sew clothes on YouTube. But now, she is proud of me," Abigail recalls.

