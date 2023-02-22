Some Ghanaians have advised fans of Newcastle United not to contract a local person for their project

This comes on the back of the fans promising to build a school in Ghana in memory and honour of the late Christian Atsu



PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Newcastle supporters have launched a fundraising effort in memory of the late Christian Atsu with the goal of completing the former winger's endeavor to construct a new school in Ghana.

Atsu was a representative of the nonprofit organization Arms Around the Child, and he was working with them to help with the new school's ongoing construction.

However, some Ghanaians have advised the group to come into the country themselves and set up the institution instead of contracting someone in Ghana to be in charge of the project.

Christian Atsu being remembered by his former team Photo credit: Serena Taylor, Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

What Ghanaians are saying about news of Newcastle fans desiring to build school in Ghana

The screenshot of a comment posted under an update by Adomonline.com showed a Facebook user called Lambert Amawan's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They should come and build the school themselves. They should not give the money to anyone.

Below are some comments social media users shared in relation to that.

happywigs_online said:

I think they should complete the school project he was doing for his orphanage but they should do it themselves as he’s saying

itz_kathryn mentioned:

I wish they would rather put it in scholarship fund for the orphans that depended on him, that way the money will be locked n'a sa Ghana wei de3 if they don't make it government school people will end up changing huge school fees for their own pocket.. ‍♀️‍♀️

favoured_z indicated:

Never should they give it to anyone else we are dead. This death is not a small death oo

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh