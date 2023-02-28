A junior high school student has opened up on her decision to author a book at the tender age of eight years old

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Samuella Osae said her book warns kids about kidnapping and how to avoid being a victim

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Samuella for writing on such an important topic at a young age

A young Ghanaian prodigy has wowed many people with her intellect after she opened up on what inspired her to write her first book at the age of eight years.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix TV on YouTube, Samuella Osae, now aged 13, mentioned that she is the author of the book titled, “A Stranger's Toffee”.

She said she took inspiration to write the 25-page book in one hour when she was in class two following a bad experience she and her younger sister had.

Samuella recalled how her younger sibling nearly became a kidnapping victim after a woman tried to lure her (Samuella's sister) with toffee.

The form two student of Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School in Kumasi said the main force behind the book is to inform many people that the abduction issue still exists, hence the need for awareness.

She hopes to get her books to more homes to alert young kids about what to do if they find themselves in a situation like her younger sister did five years ago.

“I know that I have done my part by letting people know that kidnapping is real, but I require right now for the book to reach the homes of every child so that they could also read it and know that kidnapping is real, so they can be alert,” she said with a smile.

Ghanaians commend Samuella Osae the JHS girl who wrote a book

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her for writing the book, with others urging her to keep it up.

FRANKO LIFE TV:

Where can I get this book

AppOdell's MULTIMEDIA:

Its not so surprising if she could write a book at class 2, my two year daughter speaks English without missing tenses.

Fk Yeboah:

She is very confident.very brilliant girl.

Asare Prince:

Good job she should keep it up

