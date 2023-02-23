A brave man posted a TikTok video with a lion that raised a lot of eyebrows on the social media platform

The dangerous lion was chained around its neck as the man lovingly fed it food from his hands and mouth

The clip was seen by more than 2.1 million people across the world, and many commented that his behaviour was risky

In a viral video, a man fed a chained lion food from his mouth. Image: @zakxviii

Source: UGC

One man's, @zakxviii, close relationship with a tame lion caused a stir online. He showed how much he trusted the wild animal and risked his life in the process.

TikTokker posts video of his lion's feeding time

The animal lover posted a TikTok video of his lion's feeding time. The man took a piece of fish and other cooked food and prompted the lion to eat from his mouth.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens are blown away by close relationship between lion and man

People in the comments section said he was playing with fire because the animal could snap at him anytime.

@lexusmny said:

"Yep, remember what happened to Sigmund on stage? The lion attacked him and people thought it was part of his act!

@masswonder1 wrote:

"Even the lion is being careful not to bite his boss."

@user7619444598413 suggested:

"Remove the chain on his neck and you will see his true self."

@sabiyapandadabai mentioned:

"The Center for Disease Control should look into it."

@tobiass445 added:

"Just like taking the appetizer before the main dish."

@alihassanbagu posted:

"Very risky."

@cloudfollow shared:

"Every animal can turn ,I hope not, for your sake."

@ericignatia said:

"Someone has him on a chain out of the picture."

