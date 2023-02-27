Little Ghanaian Child Scolds Dad For Failing To Greet Her “You Should Have Said Good Afternoon”
- A cute Ghanaian girl has got many people in stitches after a video of her questioning her father surfaced online
- In a video on TikTok, the girl said her dad should have greeted her after seeing her in the room
- Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the little girl with many asking her dad to greet her next time
A little Ghanaian child has got people laughing after a video of her expressing her displeasure over her dad's actions surfaced online.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @royimages, the cute kid who was wearing school uniform and was seated in sofa in a living room questioned her dad on why she didn’t greet after entering the room.
The father who was surprised by his daughter's comment sought further clarity on what he should have said to which the little girl replied by saying he should have greeted “good afternoon”.
A voice of a woman was heard in the video saying that the little girl is very particular when it comes to greetings hence the man should take note.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 30 comments.
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who reacted to the video asked the man to do what is necessary by greeting his daughter when he comes to meet her home.
Bossu accept ur mistake and greet her
Kwame Trigah
Masa greet madam bro continue doing it this princess will trend two months time....mark ma words
Mas4Short
Indirectly she just wants to ask if it was her that entered and didn’t greet
user8548619754833
Wonderful! She is learning her manners well
Janet Serwaa Boakye
masah great her laa the kasa good afternoon part got me on the floor
