A cute Ghanaian girl has got many people in stitches after a video of her questioning her father surfaced online

In a video on TikTok, the girl said her dad should have greeted her after seeing her in the room

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the little girl with many asking her dad to greet her next time

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A little Ghanaian child has got people laughing after a video of her expressing her displeasure over her dad's actions surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @royimages, the cute kid who was wearing school uniform and was seated in sofa in a living room questioned her dad on why she didn’t greet after entering the room.

Little Ghanaian girl ask dad why didn't greet her Photo credit:@royimages/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The father who was surprised by his daughter's comment sought further clarity on what he should have said to which the little girl replied by saying he should have greeted “good afternoon”.

A voice of a woman was heard in the video saying that the little girl is very particular when it comes to greetings hence the man should take note.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 30 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video asked the man to do what is necessary by greeting his daughter when he comes to meet her home.

Nii Ababio

Bossu accept ur mistake and greet her

Kwame Trigah

Masa greet madam bro continue doing it this princess will trend two months time....mark ma words

Mas4Short

Indirectly she just wants to ask if it was her that entered and didn’t greet

user8548619754833

Wonderful! She is learning her manners well

Janet Serwaa Boakye

masah great her laa the kasa good afternoon part got me on the floor

5-year-old girl opens up on her future boyfriend

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a five-year-old Ghanaian girl has made some pronouncements about the kind of man she wants, which is amazing for many Ghanaians on social media.

In the video that is being circulated online, the young girl whose identity is withheld mentioned that her man must be able to keep his surroundings neat, particularly when it comes to his place of abode.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh