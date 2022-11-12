An Obroni man married to a Ghanaian lady showed his banku preparation skills in an adorable video

The adorable foreigner went through the banku preparation process step by step with his wife

The video stirred interesting reactions on TikTok as peeps were impressed with the man's skills

An Obroni man living in Ghana with his Ghanaian wife won hearts on social media after he prepared banku with her in a video.

Obroni Man In Ghana Cooks Banku Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The foreigner who has adopted the Ghanaian name Kofi proudly showed off his banku preparation skills.

Aided by his wife, the pair went through the step-by-step process of preparing the tasty delicacy. Kofi spoke thick Twi as he communicated with his wife whiles preparing the food.

Many folks were impressed with how well the obroni man spoke the Ghanaian language and praised him. Kofi expertly mixed corn and cassava dough, the main ingredient for preparing banku and proceeded to add salt.

He had a short debate with his wife in Twi on whether the salt was too much or enough. He was a bit scared the salt his wife had given him was too much, but she assured him it was ok.

Kofi proceeded to fan the fire for the banku, and after it started burning to the degree he wanted, he placed the food on the coal pot and began to stir.

Obroni Man Preparing Banku Causes Stir

DEBORAH OLADOKUN said:

kofi you are driving the banku, is the banku a car. but you did extremely well trust me.

Sammy also wrote:

thank you so much my sister for bringing your white husband to witness our wonderful country

user4983980394342 commented:

woow kofi prepare banku kofi pls invite me wai

KHADI’s COLLECTION also wrote:

He is a nice person I pray Allah’s blessing upon his life

