The late Christian Atsu continues to win over many people with his good deeds after an old video of him surfaced online

In the video, Christian Atsu appealed to the Ghana police to be cautious in the investigations before they decide to prosecute

Netizens who reacted to the video were amazed at how he tried to make life comfortable for everyone he came across

An old video of the late Christian Atsu advising the Ghana Police on matters of prosecution has surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @crimecheck_official, Christian Atsu was captured in the company of the Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Kwarteng where he appealed to the Ghana Police to be thorough in their investigations before they go ahead to prosecute.

He said there were some cases where lack of due diligence led to dire consequences for suspects.

The admonition has got netizens emotional with some labelling him as a man who cared for the needy and depressed.

Ghanaians react to the video of Christian Atsu addressing the Ghana police

At the time of writing the publication, the video had raked in over 1000 likes.

Anita Mamphey585:

Such a humble guy

Gals dem spice

God will keep him safe

user6503832627167

It pains me so much herrrrr Atsu eiiiiii such a kind hearted guy hmmmm rest well bro

frimps212

humble man bro rest well

NanaBaniih12

RIP bro and bless you too we do love you hmmmm

Anibee

Hmmmm so painful my heart is breathing

