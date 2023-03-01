A Ghanaian single mother called Felicia Osei, delivered a bouncing baby girl when she went to the hospital for a fibroid surgery

Felicia Osei was 11 months pregnant but had no symptoms and was unaware of the situation

Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea, recorded Felicia's narration and got her some aid from benevolent people

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Felicia Osei, a Ghanaian single mother, has recounted how she went to the hospital with the sole aim of having her fibroid surgery only to find out that there was a baby in her womb.

Narrating the experience to Ghanaian Facebook influencer, Nana Tea, Felicia showed receipts of scans she had taken that proved she had fibroid and needed to undergo a medical procedure.

The most interesting part of the story was Felicia indicated that she was on a family planning programme. Still, the baby survived all that and even grew 11 months old.

The newborn mother and her baby Photo credit: @krobojew

Source: Facebook

Because she had no idea she was carrying a child, Felicia did not prepare financially for that, leaving the mother of five in a state of urgent need.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Social media influencer Nana Tea shared Felicia's story in a Facebook post. This got the attention of benevolent people who came together to donate to the woman.

Below are some comments the viewers also shared.

Sarah Mensah mentioned:

Miracle baby, be a blessing to anyone watching you n looking for fruit of womb.

Efya Gina indicated:

Wooow God is really working and I thought of giving up.hmmm I know my time will come too just things are hard now

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian twins who lost their mom two months after their birth is given GH¢2k and food supplies

In another exciting family story, famous Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea helped provide money and food supplies to twins who lost their birth mother two months after childbirth.

According to Nana Tea, the grandmother of the infants looks after them with assistance from their aunts.

He visited the infants and their grandmother at Lapaz, in the Greater Accra Region, and gave them the goods and GH2,000 in donations.

Nana Tea revealed to YEN.com.gh that their grandma was asleep when he arrived, so he gave their aunty the money and food instead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh