A video of a Ghanaian lady packing the provision of her kid sister has thrown many people into a frenzy

In a video on TikTok, the lady said she is hoping her sister, after all this, will go to school and learn very hard

Social media users who commented on the video asked the SHS student to learn hard now

A young Ghanaian lady has captured the moment she was packing the provisions for her younger sister as she prepared for Senior High School.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @user23931191590291 first began by packing food items such as sardines, cornflakes, tins of milk and milo as well as Cerelac cereal into the metal trunk.

Ghanaian lady reveals items she was packing for her sister as she prepares for school Photo credit:@user23931191590291/TikTok

From there, she loaded the suitcase with dresses and stationery items.

The lady remarked that her kid sister is getting all these items because she knows as an SHS student, they will come in handy.

She also expressed optimism that her sister will look at the investment being made into her education and learn very hard.

“I know these items will be enough for her because she will only be away for 2 months, she will be back the during the Easter season

Ghanaians react to the video of the SHS girl

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 60 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video stressed the need for her younger sister to learn hard when she is in school.

Others also said most of the food items might be taken by her seniors.

Nana Adwoa:

Where’s her chop box

Nanaadwoa:

Today the seniors will enjoy oo

EWURAA:

please come and buy all her groceries from me waii during your next purchase

bestofbalinconcep:

some are going others too are completing

