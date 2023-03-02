Jamaican sports icon Asafa Powell has singled out his wife Alyshia Powell for praise after describing her as the most beautiful woman in the world

The love couple is currently in Ghana and would be expected to meet and interact with many personalities

Already, the couple has visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu to express their deepest condolence to them for their loss

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Renowned former Jamaican athlete Asafa Powell has praised his wife Alyshia Powell following his visit to Ghana.

The former fastest man on earth, who has made it no secret how he adores his Ghanaian wife, once again showered praises on her in a recent interview by describing her as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Asafa Powell praises his wife by labelling her as the most beautiful woman in the world Photo credit:@millerpowell_alyshia @asafasub10king/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

“I will only need nine seconds. I am Asafa Powell from Jamaica. I’m from humble beginnings. I forgot to say I am married to the most beautiful woman in the world,” he said, as reported by Ghanaweb.

According to reports, Asafa Powell and his wife will leave Ghana on March 9, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As part of his stay, Asafa Powell will speak to young sportsmen and women in the country. His wife Alyshia will also be the guest speaker at some women’s programmes set to be organized.

They will then visit some tourist sites and educational institutions across the country. The couple has already seen the family house of the late Christian Atsu to sign the book of condolence and to console them on their loss.

Asafa Powell and Alyshia tied the knot in 2019 and have three kids together. Alyshia was born to a Canadian father and a Ghanaian mother who hailed from the Central Region.

At age 10, Alyshia moved with her family to Canada, where she continued her education.

Wife of Asafa Powell stuns her followers with captivating looks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian-Canadian model Alyshia is a model.

The stunning model and retired Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell, went viral with their celebrity wedding in 2019 after their first meeting in 2012.

The couple arrived in Ghana on February 28, 2023, to tour and witness the 66th Independence Day celebration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh