A Nigerian street artist went to the market, and he saw a meat seller who was focused on his phone

In a video he posted on TikTok, the artist showed how he quickly drew the meat seller within a few minutes

The video has sparked a lot of reactions among those who saw the drawing and the man's reaction

A talented street artist stormed an open market and quickly sketched a meat seller.

In the video posted on TikTok by @davspen_art, the artist saw the meat seller busy on his phone.

The street artist sketched the meat seller with pencil and paper. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

The man was so focused on his phone and oblivious to the artist who was looking for who to draw.

Street artist goes viral after sketching meat seller

The artist quickly zeroed in on the meat seller and went to work with his white sketch pad and crayon.

Within a few minutes, the artist turned in his work, and it was amazing to see how he captured the man's face like a camera.

The drawing he turned in captured many aspects of the man's appearance, including his phone, cap, glasses and even his meat table. It was so nice that it got another meat seller excited, and he showed it off to others in the market.

The video has received positive reviews from TikTok users who have seen it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Food Errand By Teeto said:

"It's the man beside him for me. E happy pass the man sef and was ready to show anyone that wants to see."

@Jimoh Faruq said:

"If na that fair man you draw am sure you go go house with meat as appreciation."

@Tola_se commented:

"The man probably appreciates it, just doesn’t know how to show emotions."

@Yorkman_GNF said:

"The man was overwhelmed and short of words."

