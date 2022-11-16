A bus conductor could not keep his eyes off a sketch after a talented artist drew him while he was working

The young man was left dumbfounded after the artist handed the beautifully drawn pic for keeps

Netizens who saw the picture expressed shock as to how the artist was able to come up with such as beautiful sketch in a moving car

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A bus conductor in Ghana received a pleasant surprise from one of his passengers who drew a beautiful sketch of him working.

The talented artist, @Enilart who shared a video and picture of that moment on his Twitter handle decided to draw the bus conductor while he was collecting his transport fares.

After he was done, he handed the beautiful sketch to the mate who was instantly taken aback after seeing it.

Photo of a mate taking his fares Photo credit @Enilart/Twitter

Source: Twitter

At first, the bus conductor acted very shy when he was told to take the sketch but once he did his eyes couldn't look away from the masterpiece.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens who saw the sketch wondered whether the journey was a long one for the artist to have drawn the man in such a beautiful manner.

Ghanaians praise the artist for his beautiful gesture

Others also mistook the sketch of the bus conductor to be the prominent Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams.

Dadiehba NP

I nearly said Inaki Williams oooo

QuArmzDiAr¥

You did this in a troski? How many minutes did it take u

@kwekusledgehama

There is this lady in my office who can’t stop talking about you. She says you guys were classmates. From what I hear you are mad talented. Be like she never lie

Mr Mahadi

Wow, how do u even draw in a moving car?.. too talented bro!

Genius Ghanaian JHS Boy Draws Handsome Mahama; Netizens Impressed By Beautiful Photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported a story of how Kwarteng Vincent of the Drobo Trinity Preparatory and Junior High School displayed his talent with a drawing of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Vincent, whose school is in Drobo Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region of Ghana, posed in several photos with his impressive drawing on social media.

The youngster drew the former president sporting a suit and colourful flying tie in the pencilled drawing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh