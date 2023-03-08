'Angela' hitmaker Kuami Eugene has shared a moment when he had to defend the woman he was with when they went partying with his manager Richie

Narrating the incident on Stripped by Sika Osei, he stated that a young man they met in the club touched his 'woman' in an inappropriate way which triggered him to react

He further stated that it was the first time he went clubbing and he almost got into a brawl with another man

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has recounted a moment when he got into a fight with someone in the club for touching his lover inappropriately.

In a recent interview with Sika Osei on Stripped, he stated that his 'woman' at the time was on the dancefloor when the gentleman touched her in a provocative manner.

Recalling how far he went in defending the lady, he noted that an inappropriate touch from the man in the club brought out the 'Fadama' boy in him which nearly resulted in a fight.

Narrating the incident, he said that he went partying with his manager Richie Mensah in the club when he had to stand up for the lady.

"Richie took me to the club, I hadn't been to the club before. The first time I tasted alcohol was with Richie. He mixed it and said, try it, it will be nice. Now I go to the club by myself," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene claimed that he is single and noted that he is attracted to women who are smart and well-organized.

