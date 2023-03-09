A Ghanaian man in the UK Army has shot down the practice whereby the height of an individual is taken into consideration before selecting the applicant

In a video on YouTube directed at the Ghana Army, Justice Koduah said his height was not a concern when he was selected to join the UK army

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked him for his advice, with many asking how they could enlist in the UK Army

A young Ghanaian man working in the United Kingdom(UK) as a soldier has clarified that one major attribute the British Army looks out for when selecting applicants to enlist is mental toughness, not height.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami on his YouTube Channel, Justice Koduah, who joined the UK Army last year, admitted that he is a short person, but his height was not a deciding factor when it was time for picking who gets enlisted or rejected.

A Ghanaian-born UK soldier has said height was not a factor in selecting him into the army Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube @face2faceafrica.com

“When I got to the Army base I was surprised because people who were shorter than me were also in there,” he said.

Justice said that in this day and age, the emphasis on military recruitment should centre on training the minds of the soldiers rather than looking at their physical features.

He added that during his time in Ghana, he never thought of applying to the Ghana Army mainly because he found it unattractive.

“I would never have become a soldier if I was in Ghana, even though I have not been to their training centres. The videos we see show how they try to humiliate you, they force you to get a weird haircut and some other things. For me, that is not the best. In the UK for instance they want people to enlist so they don’t have time to say we are rejecting you because of your height”.

He added that life as a soldier in the UK is very good and less stressful, adding that he has time for other things.

“In the UK army, you have the chance to do other jobs provided you can do it. In my case, I work at a train station on night shifts”.

Ghanaians react to the video of the man in the UK army

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed optimism about joining the UK Army in the future.

amihere felix:

I have been trying to apply from GHANA for the last 3 years but the British army says they have suspended commonwealth recruitment, so how did this man successfully apply for his

Every Man Is Your Teacher:

I vouched for someone in Ghana, he was recruited successfully. He got the visa during the initial stage of the COVID outbreak. I told him to wait, but he never listened, he showed up at Heathrow without even informing me. The Army told him that he can't start the process and he must acclimatised first. To cut it short, the MOD halted recruitment and the guy became stranded.

Abraham Benjamin:

What the man is saying is true I remember apply for british army before online and they send me the form even medical text they send everything together but my girlfriend then time destroyed everything for me she said if I travel I will not marry her.

Daniel Yeboah:

I know guy who has been selected and being given invitation by UK army and he has to apply for UK visa to travel there to start his training but he has applied for 4 times but he has been refused the visa. Please can anyone help this guy?

