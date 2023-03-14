A brilliant and dedicated Ghanaian gentleman called Gabriel Asante has been given the 2023 African Hero's Award

Gabriel Asante helped about 1,400 Africans when Russia invaded Ukraine, among many other exploits

The African Hero's Award was initially received by Nelson Mandela, after which Anas Aremeyaw Anas and other esteemed Ghanaians have won it

Gabriel Asante, a young Ghanaian achiever, has been given the 2023 African Hero's Award, an honour instituted to celebrate the release of the late Nelson Mandela of South Africa from prison.

Mandela became the first person to receive the award in the year 1991. After that, extraordinary Africans whose works contribute significantly to the development of their continent or people with African ancestry are nominated for the African Hero's Award.

The nomination is done at the Ohio University by the African Community, who vote and present the honour every spring semester to an African whose exploits measure up to high standards.

Gabriel Asante was nominated and voted for because he has been helpful in the lives of many Africans, both at home and in the diaspora, especially when they faced myriads of challenges.

The young man contributed to cost elimination at the upper secondary level in Sub-Saharan Africa. He aided in the achievement of Goal 4 of Agenda 2030 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Gabriel also displayed a key and outstanding leadership role at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war as the chairperson of the student body receiving Ghanaians and Africans who numbered up to 1,400.

Other Ghanaians who have received the African Hero's Award in the past include Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a Ghanaian undercover investigative journalist and Physician, Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the founder of the National Cardiothoracic Center and the Ghana Heart Foundation.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gabriel Asante explained what drove him to help so many people of African descent.

"My background of having to persist in a difficult environment to attain education drives me to research about education. Education is about humanity. Therefore, providing humanitarian assistance to those in need and helping others to flee war is the best form of education individuals can offer the world. To tell the world that every individual can and has much to offer," he said.

When asked how it feels to receive the same award given to the likes of Nelson Mandela, Gabriel's words were:

This award tells me nothing but motivates me to do more about everything I'm doing. Having been honoured with the same award as Nelson Mandela means I still have to offer the world the best in me.

Source: YEN.com.gh