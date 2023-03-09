Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell and his Ghanaian wife Alyshia Akua Powell caused an online stir when they shared a video of how they toured some plush apartments in Ghana

The Jamaican celebrity and his wife are on a 10-day visit to Ghana at the invitation of the Ghana Olympic Committee

The power couple has expressed their love for Ghana and is looking to acquire a home as a permanent residence there

Asafa Powell, a Jamaican superstar, and his wife Alyshia Akua Powell appear to have fallen in love with Ghana as they seek to settle in the country permanently.

Asafa Powell and his wife tour plush apartments in Ghana. Photo credit: asafasub10king and Loyalty Studios GH

The Ghana Olympic Committee invited the well-known Jamaican celebrity pair to come to Ghana on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, for a 10-day stay.

Asafa Powell and his wife, Alyshia, were welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra by a group headed by Ben Nunoo Mensah, the head of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The couple continues to enjoy their visit by touring the Parliament Building in Ghana, Black Stars Square, Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Castle, and other significant locations.

In addition, Asafa Powell and Alyshia had a remarkable encounter with Asamoah Gyan, the Ghana Black Stars legend.

Asafa Powell and his wife tour plush apartments in Ghana

The Powells can be seen in a video on YouTube touring an apartment they want to buy, showing that they already intend to make Ghana their home.

Watch the video below.

Asafa Powell's achievements

The Jamaican has broken the ten-second 100-meter barrier 97 times more than any other sprinter. Powell competed in the 100-meter event at the Olympics in 2004, 2008, and 2012. He placed fifth in 2004 and 2008 and eighth after suffering a groin injury in 2012.

Jamaican legend Asafa Powell and his wife arrive in Ghana to a rousing welcome

