An old student of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School has emerged as the overall best-graduating student at the 56th Congregation of KNUST

Zakariah Mohammed Izzu-Deen was named the overall best-graduating student with a CWA of 87.04

Congratulatory messages have been sent to him, with many netizens wishing all the best in his future endeavours

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An intelligent young man, Zakariah Mohammed Izzu-Deen has etched his name in the history books of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after he was named the valedictorian for his year group.

The old student of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School graduated as the overall best student with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.04,

Zakaria Mohammed Izzu-Deen graduates as valedictorian of KNUST @GeorgeGand @VOICE_of_KNUST/ Twitter

Source: TikTok

A tweet by Voice Of KNUST revealed that Zakariah emerged as the best student out of 12,622 students during the 56th Congregation of the university.

He also emerged as the overall best-graduating student of the College of Engineering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians congratulate him on his massive achievement

Netizens who reacted to the news have showered praises on the young man, with many commending him for inspiring others with his achievement.

@boldhead777:

Congratulations to him; well done

@_ern_esttt:

Valedictorian of all Valedictorians

@RamatuY:

Impressive. Keep growing personally to shore up your success.

@symplyriri:

Is the intelligence for meThis guy be Top tier Bravo !!!!!

Holico old girl named the best-graduating student

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady, Mrs Pearl Yayra Korsorku, has wowed many people with her outstanding academic achievement after she was named the valedictorian of the College of Health during the 56th Congregation at KNUST.

The young lady graduated as the Overall Best Student with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.89.

She graduated with a first-class and emerged as the overall best student out of the 1,386 college graduates.

She was named the best female graduating student of the Class of 2022.

Also, Samuel Owusu Afriyie was crowned as the valedictorian at the College of Agric and Natural Resources of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Of 896 graduates, the young man emerged as the all-around top student with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 80.37.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh