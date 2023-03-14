Samuel Owusu Afriyie, a brilliant student, has won the title of valedictorian at the College of Agric and Natural Resources at KNUST

Samuel Owusu Afriyie, a brilliant student, has won the coveted title of valedictorian at the College of Agric and Natural Resources of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Of 896 college grads, the prodigy emerged as the all-around top student with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 80.37.

Samuel Owusu Afriyie promoted online

Afriyie's academic accomplishments were promoted on social media by Voice of KNUST on Twitter.

Brilliant student emerges valedictorian at College of Agric and Natural Resources at KNUST. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: UGC

''Samuel Owusu Afriyie has been adjudged the Valedictorian of the KNUST 56th Congregation at the College of Agric and Natural Resources with a CWA of 80.37,'' part of the post read on Twitter.

Netizens congratulated the genius for the feat in the comments section. YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

Social media reacts to Samuel Owusu Afriyie's milestone

@Mohamme16547700 said:

Congratulations to you @_MrrFred. You have to marry now.

@AsareBafour1 claimed:

80.37 CWA? That’s second-class lower at UCC.

@brightonGH commented:

All hail OPOKU WARE SCHOOL.

@AnitaOfori13 reacted:

People dey learn ooo.

@DeAgusco posted:

Squad aben oooo ey. You did well.

@gyebiii commented:

Opoku Ware School.

@Jonatha03846099 commented:

I'm delighted and honoured to be your classmate, @Stunner

@philemongyimah2 posted:

Congratulations! May you be a job creator, not a problem creator.

@KumihEmmanuel commented:

Great work done, Dr Congratulations.

@oseiboakyeisaa3 reacted:

Congratulations, Mr Man. The reality outside here is not valedictorian.

