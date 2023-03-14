An old student of Holy Child School has graduated as the valedictorian of the College of Health at KNUST

Pearl Yayra Korsorku was named the Overall Best Student with a CWA of 84.89 at the 56th Congregation at the college

Congratulatory messages have gone to the young lady for the amazing feat chalked in her pursuit of academic success

A young Ghanaian lady, Mrs Pearl Yayra Korsorku, has shattered the glass ceiling with her amazing academic achievement after she was named the Valedictorian of the College of Health during the 56th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The young and intelligent lady graduated as the Overall Best Student with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.89.

Old student of Holy Child emerges as best graduating College of Health student at KNUST Photo credit:@Pearl Yayra Korsorku/LinkedIn @Voice of KNUST/Twitter

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of Voice of KNUST revealed that Mrs Pearl Yayra Korsorku graduated with a first class and emerged as the overall best student out of the 1,386 graduands from the college.

Her profile on LinkedIn revealed that she attended Holy Child School where she won numerous awards such as the Overall Best Student for the 2018/2019 academic year, Overall Best Student in Science for the 2018/2019 academic year and Best Student in Mathematics for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic years.

Ghanaians congratulate the lady on her impressive achievement

Netizens who reacted to the news have showered praises on the brilliant young lady, with many commending her for inspiring other women.

@NBangaham

Nice one there, we can all do the same she is not better than us. We need to be determined

@doris_somuah:

Wow, great! Congratulations

@AndysabsSandy:

Go there girl! we're proud of you!

@Jibril_Devv:

Congratulations Pearl, proud of you.

