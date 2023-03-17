Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, was spotted at the pre-burial service of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam is underway at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra

In the video, Rupio and her son were arriving at the service, and the little boy put on a bright smile which lightened up the sad occasion a bit

Many folks were in love with his smile and said it was identical to that of his father, adding that his smile would wipe his mother's sorrow away

The pre-burial service for late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam was held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, and among the attendees was his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio.

Rupio, accompanied by her son, arrived at the service, where the little boy's smile lightened up the sombre atmosphere.

In a video that has since gone viral, Rupio and her son were seen arriving at the service, with the boy sporting a bright smile that resembled his late father's. Many social media users were moved by the boy's smile, with some commenting that it would ease Rupio's sorrow.

The service was attended by various dignitaries, including government officials and football executives, who paid their respects to the late footballer. The attendees also offered their condolences and support to Rupio and her family during this difficult time.

Christian Atsu Twasam was a well-known footballer who played for various top teams, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and FC Porto. He tragically lost his life after falling victim to an earthquake that hit Turkey in February 2023. His unfortunate death has left a void in the football community and in the hearts of those who knew him.

Ghanaians Grieve With Atsu's Wife

Imran Quacu said:

That lil dude got the smiles of his late dad. May he always live with that smile to spice up joy in her mom always

Akosua Boakyewaa wrote:

Sleep well my brother

Yussif Akoto Dompe reacted:

So sad

In a similar story, the pre-burial service of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam is underway at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The deceased winger of the Black Stars has been placed in a casket for his family and loved ones to view his remains.

After biding their final goodbyes, he will be buried in his hometown of Dogobome in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

