As Christian Atsu meets his maker, his kids bid him farewell with an emotional tribute befitting for a loving father

The three kids of the former Newcastle player revealed how pained they were about his loss but also thanked him for the good times he shared with them

They concluded by saying they take consolation knowing that he has taken his place in heaven watching over them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The children of the late Christian Atsu have summarized how loving the late Newcastle United player was as a father with a touching and powerful tribute.

As the former Newcastle winger is laid to rest, his three kids Joshua Christian Twasam, Godwin Twasam and Abigail Twasam, have bid farewell to their dad, who they described as someone who always protected and showed them love.

The three kids of Christian Atsu bid farewell to their dad Photo credit:@independent_gh @Chelsea4everA / Twitter

Source: UGC

The short but powerful tribute recounted how Atsu made his kids happy whenever he was around them.

“We missed you, dad, You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become. You always made us smile and filled us with strength. Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love”.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They concluded by saying they take consolation in knowing that their dad is in heaven watching over them and thanked him for being a loving father.

“Now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us. Thanks for being our dad. We will always love and miss you. Rest well dad” the powerful tribute read.

Black Sheriff pays tribute to Atsu

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu during his opening performance at the recently held Wireless Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The concert was born on March 11 2023, at Etihad Park, Yas Island.

He performed his version of Bob Marley and the Wailers' Redemption song, and to pay homage to the deceased footballer, he played a video of the player in the background on a giant screen.

The video then showed memorable moments when Atsu rocked the Black Stars jersey and defended the country on the football field.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh