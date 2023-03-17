Ex-Blackstars players Sammy Kuffuor and John Paintsil, could not hold back their tears at the funeral of their former colleague Christian Atsu

Sammy Kuffuor cried and covered his face with his handkerchief to wipe his uncontrollable tears

John Paintsil also bowed his head in tears and continuously wiped his tears, unable to stop crying at the sight of his friend's lifeless body

The ex-Black Stars player Christian Atsu's demise is a big blow to the football fraternity and all Ghanaians.

Today at his funeral, former colleagues of the late Hatayspor winger could not control their tears as they mourned and paid their last respect to the footballer.

Sammy Kuffuor, ex-Black Stars legend, could not control his tears at Christian Atsu's funeral.

Christian Atsu's ex-Black Stars colleagues mourned him at his burial service Photo source: @TV3Ghana

Sammy Kuffuor, who graced the occasion in his black attire, sat among his colleagues and dropped his head in his hands in tears.

Another former colleague, John Paintsil, who was also present and clothed in red, bowed his head in tears for a very long time. He could not resist the urge to shed some tears at his dear friend's funeral.

Watch Christian Atsu's ex-Black Stars players crying at his funeral below:

Ghanaians reacted to the sad video of Black Stars players at Christian Atsu's funeral

Sherry Aheto commented:

Hmmm it's well this very sad day for as all i can't hold my tears but God knows best rest in perfect peace bro we still love you.

Evans Nana Boateng commented:

Rest well Legend, I wish many of you guys continue your lives with the good deeds of Atsu

Princella Agesine commented:

Mmmh Atsu. I love you because you loved the poor and all less privileged which is also my heartbeat

Erica Antwi Boasiako commented:

his legacy will still leave on this hits differently the way he died

Christian Atsu pens down an emotional tribute for Atsu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that wife of Christian Atsu, Claire got Ghanaians reacting to an emotional tribute from her to her husband.

She said that she was still in shock and sadness as her late husband did not go alone but took a part of her with him, which will forever be gone with him.

Ghanaians sympathized with her and reacted to the emotional tribute from her to the ex-Blackstars and Hatayspor player.

