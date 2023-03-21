Joseph Kumi, a young Ghanaian football player and the adopted son of the late Christian Atsu Twasam, is fighting cancer and is in danger of losing his sight

The three-time Milo champion reportedly received the diagnosis just before leaving for Europe to resume his football career

The teenager, in an interview with Adom TV, disclosed that doctors at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are demanding GH¢20,000 before they can perform surgery on him

Joseph Kumi, a 19-year-old football player and the adopted son of the late footballer Christian Atsu Twasam, is fighting cancer and needs GH¢20,000 to undergo surgery.

The three-time Milo Champion, also known as Christiano Ronaldo, lives in Gomoa Dabenyi in the Gomoa East District of Ghana's Central Region.

The teenager may have been diagnosed just before leaving for Europe to resume his football career, said Adomonline.

The talented youngster, who the late Atsu was catering for at Cheetah FC, now has his right eye gushing out and has been confined to his room for the past year due to financial constraints.

Joseph Kumi opens up about his predicament

In an interview with Adom TV, Kumi revealed that Christian Atsu adopted him, gave him football uniforms whenever he visited Ghana on vacation, and assisted him in finding an European representative.

He said that doctors at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital required GH¢20,000 before operating on him. However, they haven't even been able to obtain that much money.

Joseph Kumi appeals for help

The talented boy, who has spent the previous year locked up in his room, has his right eye popping out due to the delay.

Kumi pleaded with Ghanaians and charitable organisations to give him money to save his sight.

