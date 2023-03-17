Ghanaians have been thrown into a state of sorrow after a video of the final resting place of Christian Atsu emerged online

A video posted on Facebook showed the tomb of the former Newcastle player in his hometown

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the tomb, with many expressing their deepest condolences to the family

A video showing the final resting place of the late Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu in his hometown, Dogobome, has heightened the sorrow and grief of Ghanaians after the nation bid one this illustrious son farewell on March 17.

A video on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana showing the tomb of Christian Atsu really drummed home the reality that the man who once excited Ghanaians with his wonderful footballing skills and acts of charity is no more.

Video of Christian Atsu's final resting place sparks reactions on social media Photo credit: @TV3 Ghana/Facebook @ChristianAtsu20/Twitter

The short clip which was captioned “The final resting place of Christian Atsu at his hometown” attracted a lot of reactions from Ghanaians who shared diverse opinions.

For some, the burial place of the late player will mark a new beginning for his family and loved ones who have been negatively impacted by his absence.

Others also suggested that the tomb and burial place of the late Newcastle winger should have been decorated to befit his status.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 67,000 views.

Ghanaians react to the video

Some have said that the passing of the late player should serve as a wakeup call for everyone to live lives worth commending.

Adjo Mandy Disilama:

Those who have issues with this location please it's not late, you can call the family so they bring him to your well decorated bedroom.

Some of you paaa de3.tweaaa:

You think you know better than his family.

Fafali Pretty Wan:

So wat at all are we fighting for... Atsu of all people ooo mmmmmmm

Khojo Isotopes:

So like the guy is dead ampa?? Ow charley how I wished he would come out alive from the rubble err can't imagine his last prayers to God and his last words before giving up

Gideon Kofi Fosu Xavi:

Upon all his wealth, look at where he is going to be laid to rest

Jones Kobe:

Can't they organise a befitting place for him. The state would have organised a good place.

Daniel Awuoolo:

People want him to be buried at a beautiful place, fine. Will this bring him back?

Black Sheriff pays tribute to Atsu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu, during his opening performance at the recently held Wireless Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

He performed his rendition of Bob Marley and the Wailers' Redemption Song, and to pay homage to the deceased footballer, he played a video of the player in the background on a giant screen.

