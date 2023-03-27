Blacks Stars forward Antoine Semenyo is fast becoming a fan favourite among Ghanaians

In a TikTok video, a lady revealed that she is head over heels for the young player and that nothing can change that

Netizens who reacted to the video admonished the lady to keep supporting the young striker

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to explain why she adores the in-form Ghanaian player, Antoine Semenyo and would to continue to be a big fan.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady expressed disbelief that her move to meet Antoine Semenyo after Ghana vs Angola game that was played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium generated talking points online with some saying her act is just an attention-seeking move.

In her defence, the lady who even refers to herself as “Mrs Semenyo” in one of her videos remarked that she became an ardent fan of the Bournemouth FC player prior to the 2022 World Cup hence attempts by some peeps to portray her as a social climber are unfortunate.

"When you even see TikTok stars you rush to get close to them how much more footballers who are known all over the world," she asked.

Ghanaians react to the comment by the lady on Semenyo

The comment by the lady has gathered a lot of reactions with many urging her to keep on supporting the 23-year-old striker.

@augustinaeduafo

Dont mind them

@ataaakwei

Dont mind them, you will soon join them in England

@ohemaaadepa45

Forget everybody and feel ok dear

