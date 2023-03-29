Maame Efua of Di Asa reality TV fame has narrated how she joined the dancing competition and later up became a divorcee

In a video, the beautiful lady said she now risks being homeless as her landlord has served her notice to pack out

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed sadness, with many saying she erred in joining the show despite her husband's disapproval

A former contestant of Di Asa, a popular dance television show, has said she risks being homeless if she is unable to resolve her accommodation issues.

Maaame Efua in an interview on Oyerepa TV said her woes began after she and her husband ended their marriage, prompting her to rent an apartment of her own.

Providing an update on her situation, she explained that her landlord had served her notice of eviction, but she was unable to look for a new place due to her weak financial standing.

The young lady said she initially banked her hopes on moving back to her late father's house. However, she said that became impossible because of her brother's action.

Former Di Asa reveals that has been tough after her husband divorced her Photo credit: @antwiwaa/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Maame Efua who has accused her brother of renting her room in their late father's house to someone else wants people to intervene and help her get what is rightfully hers.

Ghanaians react to the plea by Di ASa contestant Maame Afua

Netizens who reacted to the video said the woman erred in her move to participate in the reality show, with some accusing her of joining the show without her then-husband's approval.

user2911718216663

If you respected your husband, you wouldn't have gone to Di Asa.

shuanana

Why would you go to Di Asa whilst your husband did not permit you?

Password de Rogue

U did not discuss with ur husband before u go [sic] the Di Asa, wu hu bebreebe saa nu 3b3 y3 d3e na ya ma wu dae, wu di Di Asa rehearsals be bubu dae nu mpo

AfuaSika

So she didn’t discuss with her husband before she went for Di Asa

Other commenters, however, suggested that her husband approved her participation in the show.

Beatrice

I watched her documentary With husband on atinka tv he was soo happy for her when she was going to diasa house what changed

