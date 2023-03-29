Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah said she is pained about how the Miss Malaika 2004 edition did not favour her despite her efforts

The actress said that the boss of Charter House told her that there was a total of 120,000 votes and she was leading by 80,000 votes

She added that despite these jaw-dropping numbers, she was crowned the first runner, yet there is no news about the winner of the competition

Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah has shaded Charter House and organisers of the Miss Malaika 2004 for rigging the competition to go against her.

Speaking on the Gold Coast Report show, she said she was in a comfortable lead until she was strangely not anymore.

Sister Deborah has been called out by the brother of Miss Malaika 2004 Photo source: @sisterdeborah @majorskyscrapa

Sister Deborah said that the boss of Charter House told her that she was in a comfortable lead with 80,000 votes out of 120,000 votes, so she should not let her guard down.

Miraculously, she did not turn out to be the winner but a first runner-up, and this was bad news for her knowing that she was closer to winning than her colleagues.

She added that even though she was not given the crown she deserved, she has not heard from the crowned queen anymore.

Majorskyscrapa, brother of the 2004 Miss Malaika winner Melissa Mensah, replied to Sister Deborah, saying:

“Well, the winner was leading with intelligence and beauty, which is the program's real purpose.” said my Big sister. Someone should please relay this message to her

