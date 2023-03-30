A girl and a boy entertained many people with their choreography as they both tried to match each other's energy

The boy watched her steps closely as he demonstrated the same in a fun way, despite his big stature

Many people who reacted to the siblings' video said the girl has always shown herself to be multi-talented

A Nigerian girl, @kamdebbie1, has shared a video of herself dancing with her baby brother, who is plus-size.

She showed the boy the moves to copy. Before the boy danced, he watched what his sister did and tried hard to replicate her steps.

Plus-size boy commands great energy

The choreography the lovely siblings demonstrated got many applauding them. There were people in her comment section who said that she is multi-talented.

Her caption on the video partly read:

"I and my bro on this."

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

