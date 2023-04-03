Christian Atus's sister has paid a visit to prison inmates at the Awutu camp prison

In delivering a sermon to the inmates, she revealed that a new foundation will be set up to continue her brother's legacy

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her for the laudable initiative

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Christiana Atsupie Twasam, the twin sister of the late Newcastle player, Christian Atsu has revealed plans to set up a non-profit organization known as the Christian Atsu foundation.

Preaching to inmates at the Awutu Camp Prison in Central Region, Christiana Atsupie said the purpose of the foundation is to continue with the legacy of her brother by helping people in need.

Christiana Atsupie visits Awutu Prison Camp Photo credit: @Crime Check TV Gh/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The United Kingdom-based nurse assured the inmates that she will dedicate herself towards ensuring the projects her brother started are continued.

"We know that Christian is not here but as I have said I will continue from where my brother left off. We will set up the Christian Atsu foundation to ensure that people in need will continue to get support” she said to a resounding applause from the inmates.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also encouraged them not to give up in life but rather strive hard to ensure they take advantage of the opportunity given to them to reform their lives.

Ghanaian praise Christian Atsu's sister

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Christian Atsu's sister for continuing her brother's legacy

Vida said:

I will always say that Christian Atsu came to this world for a purpose and has accomplished it. He's so special. God bless you twin sister your brother will be proud of you.

Theresa Mensah added:

Thanks you for continue your brother's kindness hard work for helping people. God will continue to protect Atsu's family. Thanks

Gertrude Adom replied:

My humble appeal to all Ghanaians to contribute just Ghana 5 cedis or more to Christian Atsu foundation as it lunch. I salute Atsu's sister. My daughter l am proud of you The Lord will bless you to continue the legacy of your brother Christian.

Atsu's secondborn displays football skills

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that videos of Christian Atsu's second-born child displaying his phenomenal football skills on the pitch have surfaced on social media.

His mum, Marie-Claire Rupio shared the cute video of the talented young footballer displaying his passion for the game on the pitch.

In one video, the boy was captured dribbling through a team of players from the other team as they tried to take the ball from him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh