A video of a Ghanaian man pleading for help has got talking people on social media

The man said he needs support from benevolent Ghanaians to start something because all his attempts have failed

Social media users who reacted to the video shared different comments about the man's plea

A young man has taken to social media to appeal to Ghanaians to support him in his quest to find a decent job to do.

In a TikTok video, the young man who was spotted crying like a baby as he narrated the challenges he is currently facing said he has made no headways on issues about work.

Young man pleads for help as he says effort to succeed in life have all proved futile

Source: TikTok

He revealed that even though he has been trained as a hairdresser and a makeup artist, he makes no financial gains because the people he offers his services to do not pay him his due because they see him to be young.

He, therefore, appealed to benevolent individuals to help him get a job that will earn him a decent income.

Ghanaians react to the comment by the young man

The passionate plea by the young man has sparked a wide reaction from netizens with many sharing varied opinions over the video.

Adwoa serwaa intimated:

You people want to start things big you can start at a small place at where you stay

AYARO JUNIOR said:

We should stop kind of help me help it’s too much now why

Akua Afriyie Amankwaa commented:

He can really braid . Please let help him ok

Akua Afriyie Amankwaa replied:

Sister stop crying Kos eiii. Graduates are home after 8yrs of completing NSS with no jobs so?????hustle small small na u ll survive

