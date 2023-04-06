A Ghanaian lady has thanked God for helping her find her dream apartment after several months of searching

She took Ghanaians on a virtual property tour and showed off its features, such as the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom

The lady confessed that she had initially given up on finding a decent property because of high rental prices and the undesirable apartments she came across

A young lady with the TikTok handle @barbie_treyy got many Ghanaians celebrating when she shared a video of how she landed her dream apartment. She posted the video with the caption, "I have finally gotten the room I wanted".

Lady flaunts her dream apartment.

Source: TikTok

According to the young lady, she had given up on finding a place to rent after searching for several months and only finding apartments that were overpriced or undesirable to live in. She added that she was minding her business when one of her agents called her to visit the apartment that would become her dream home.

The excited lady confessed that the apartment was perfect for her and made a short video to flaunt the apartment's features. She showed the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and other areas.

Ghanaians show excitement for the young lady

Many Ghanaians were excited for the young lady and took to the post's comment section to celebrate her. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

God's words said:

Please, when you are leaving, lemme know so that I can have it

Nyarkowah Akosua commented:

Who said there will be no heat when you cook because there is a fan in the kitchen? who lied to you?

Yhar Bae remarked:

Aww, God, please bless me with money I also want a room like this

Lydia added:

This place is really nice I want the location and price

Lady flaunts her new apartment on social media

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lady showed off her new apartment to netizens. A young woman shared photos of the new apartment she had just moved into on social media. The footage showed her toasting the occasion with an expensive bottle of champagne and two guys assisting her in setting up a television. Several internet users were inspired by the woman's success and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

