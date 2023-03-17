A young lady with beautiful room decor has told people that she got her home setup ideas from Pinterest

The cool white colour of her bedframe added to the general coziness of the apartment with wardrobes and a TV

Many people who were wowed by the beauty of the room said having a Pinterest app is not enough if one does not have money

A young lady (@oselineghartey) has got the attention of many people with the interior decor of her apartment. She said people have been asking her where she got the design inspiration from.

The lady rugged her room to make it very cool. The colour of her bedframe matched the decor of the apartment.

People praised how the lady's room was arranged. Photo source: @roselineghartey

Amazing room setup

On a wall facing her bed was mounted a flat-screen TV. A section of her room had open wardrobes that had her clothes and shoes

Her room looked clean and classy. Many said that she must have invested so much into the space. She told people to go to Pinterest for interior decor ideas.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 24,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Godfavoritedaughtery said:

"Step one have some money, then download Pinterest for worth pressure."

TikTok-TOKA said:

"After downloading then what?"

Annie Efua Cobbinah said:

"I have the app but I don't have money."

Hawau Aberi Arinola said:

"If you’re a girl and you don’t have Pinterest on your phone. Omó you’re on your own."

Zareenahhh<3 said:

"Step one have a room to your name."

Chesma said:

"Your room is so cool."

Itz-cutie-wealth said:

"I have Pinterest but my room is not cool because I don't have money."

Lady redesigns one-room apartment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady (@slimperry260) shared a video of how her room looked when she got it at a time she was jobless. Only a mattress was sitting on the floor.

The window was without a curtain. The floor was also bare and rough-looking. The lady said that despite having no job yet, she was able to fill the apartment with beautiful things.

Months after she moved in, the lady had a proper rug. She bought an expensive bed frame. There is also a big open wardrobe for her bags and shoes.

