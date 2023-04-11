A video of Nathaniel Codjoe detailing why he was denied the opportunity to read medicine at the University of Ghana has surfaced

The young doctor said he was denied the chance to read Medicine because he had a B2 in English on his WASSCE results

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed surprise at how such an intelligent student was nearly denied the chance to become a doctor

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Nathaniel Codjoe, an intelligent Ghanaian doctor who has become an inspiration to the youth, has opened up on how his quest to become a medical doctor suffered a setback.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana Television (GTV), the intelligent young doctor who bagged 16 awards at the 55th congregation at the University of Cape Coast(UCC) revealed that he was denied the chance to read Medicine at the University of Ghana(UG) despite clocking 7As and a B2 in the 2015 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Nathaniel Codjoe reveals the University of Ghana denied him the chance to study medicine Photo credit: @gbcghana/TikTok @ug.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Quizzed on why that was so, Nathaniel replied saying it was because he had B2 in the English language when he sat for the WASSCE in 2015.

Rather he said he was offered B.Pharm, a programme he studied for a year, after which he applied to the University of Cape Coast and was offered Medicine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The interviewer, who seemed astonished, said the story of Nathaniel should inspire persons who might be faced with similar challenges never to give up on their dreams.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was shared on TikTok, had gathered a lot of comments with netizens praising Nathaniel for his determination.

Ghanaians react to the story of Nathaniel Codjoe

Netizens amusement over why the University of Ghana could deny such an intelligent individual admission simply because he didn't get a perfect grade in a subject.

Nana Sintim revealed:

Legon mafia me 5B 3 As business admin lol hmm not surprised

Adelaide Akuffo Osei added:

I always tell my students it's not always about legon and KNUST. I just look at him and I see a med. doctor. calm and composed.

Papa Solo replied:

Legon is known for that …several of my mates who had 4 As were dropped during Interview and were compelled to read biochem …

Nathaniel Cuodjoe plans to set up a stroke management facility

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Nathaniel Codjoe has said he plans to become a neurologist.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young man said he was passionate about stroke management and would even want to set up a special facility dedicated to the treatment of stroke.

"At the moment I am considering neurology; hopefully by the time I complete my housemanship things will be much clearer. But for now, I want to do that because I have the passion to contribute to stroke management in the country."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh