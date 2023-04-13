A video of a Ghanaian preacher lamenting bitterly over the meal he bought has got people talking

In a video, the preacher showed a banku and okro stew he ordered for 90 cedis adding that he had been cheated

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed varied opinions over the comments by the preacher

A Ghanaian evangelist, known on social media as Evangelist Suro Nyame has said that some food vendors will not go to heaven simply because of how they rip off their customers.

In a video on TikTok, the young preacher who used himself as an example revealed that he ordered banku and okro stew from a food vendor however his expectation was not met.

He couldn't believe that after dishing out 90 cedis, all he could get in return was 2 small balls of banku and the okro stew.

"I always say that some of you will not go to heaven. How can you sell these small balls of banku to me for 90 cedis? I am a kid that that should be given this banku” he said angrily.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the outcry of the Ghanaian preacher

The video by the preacher had raked in a lot of likes and comments with many netizens saying the preacher should prepare his own meals to avoid being cheated by food vendors.

Ismailjasim de stated:

sofo don’t no Ghana more 90gh anaa 90gh y ibi iPhone charger head almost iPhone charger head price

Others also wondered why a preacher would even want to eat banku with okoro stew worth 90 cedis.

ItzVinnie stated:

who in his right senses will buy banku with okra stew for 90 cedis

elijah6990 replied:

Ghana de3 the country has been destroy ooo from 2021 any truthful person who know the country has collapsed

MUGEEZ BOWYE RA RA said:

Eiii 90 cedis then I will not come to Ghana now come

