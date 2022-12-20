A Ghanaian preacher has called out ladies who depend on YouTube for tips to prepare a meal

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the famed preacher wondered why any lady worth her salt can't cook without the help of the net

A netizen who saw the video disagreed with the preacher on his comment saying there is nothing wrong with that

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The General Overseer of Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, Bishop Dr Daniel Kissi Bonegas has raised red flags over women who rely on Youtube for tips on how to prepare a meal.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on @bishopdrbonegas, the revered man of God in a sermon wondered why a woman who claims to have received proper home training would depend on YouTube tips and instructions in order to cook.

He intimated that such women are often the ones who spend their time doing make-up.

Bishop Bonegas questions women who rely on YouTube tips to cook Photo credit@bishopdrbonegas/TikTok @golero/GettyImages

Source: UGC

Ghanaian reacts to the comment

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 800 likes and 17 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many netizens who reacted to the video laughed at the comment whereas one person remarked that in some situations it is important to rely on YouTube in preparing a meal.

Tina0

oh sometimes u need to try new recipe

Queenyakua

Eiii am dead

My Wife Will Join Me on the Street When I Marry: Man Who Sells Food to Survive Says Cooking Is His Calling

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man, Samuel Ime Sunday, has in a video interview spoken about his food business and how he transitioned into it from being a laundryman.

The young man in a conversation with Monday Idara revealed that selling food was more like a calling to him as he never thought he would become a food vendor.

Samuel stated that he derives much joy from people enjoying his food and thanking him for giving them tasty meals.

The food vendor revealed that whenever he marries, his wife will join him in his food business endeavour.

According to the businessman, he likes working with men more than women because they can exert more physical energy.

He added that he has been cooking for a living since 2018. Samuel said it was quite difficult when he started the business because he always had to go to the market every day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh