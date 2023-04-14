A video posted on TikTok showing a young mom and her son dancing has melted hearts online

The duo displayed captivating dance moves which were in sync with the song being played

Social media users have commended the mother for creating a good relationship with her son

A beautiful Ghanaian mother has left netizens in awe after she showed off her handsome young son in a dance video.

The TikTok video which has since gone viral showed the woman and her kid standing in front of a house as they readied themselves to groove to one of the trending TikTok songs.

Ghanaian lady and son show nice dance moves Photo credit:@abrofomaame/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As the music began to play, the young mum and her son danced in sync to the danceable tune as if they were professionals and had been rehearsing for some time.

The 29-second video which was captioned “I tried this challenge again with my son and I love his energy” had racked up a lot of likes and comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dance video

Netizens who reacted to the video were full of praise for the young mother with many applauding her for creating a nice rapport with her son.

Lau Gab stated:

so cute. this is called creating fun moments with your loved ones.

Gift bae remarked:

he's really enjoying himself

TheAlima2 CampaignerActivist added:

Your son invented his own moves.

