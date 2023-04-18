Academic City University College must be feeling proud after two of its graduates opened a startup aimed at building assistive mobility devices

The two intelligent graduates have built an electric bicycle to aid in easy movements

Netizens have congratulated the duo for the innovation and also encourage them to keep working hard

Two graduates of the Academic City University College have put their creativity to the test after they built an electric bicycle.

Andrewla Takyi and Banabas Nomo, are founders of Goliath Robotics, a startup whose aim is to revolutionize and build mobility devices.

Speaking about the new innovation, Banabas Nomo said the idea behind the electric bike was to help the average Ghanaian with easy mobility from one point to the other

He explained that the bicycle has some distinct features such as triple shock absorption, and cruise control which allow you to set the speed that you want to move.

Other features of the bike are the ambient light control and night riding mode.

"Currently we have a test-driven module where about 25 testers have driven the module to do simple errands and the results have helped us refine our products such that now we have a small-scale manufacturing plant where are able to make about 100 electric bicycles a week"

For her part, Andrewla Takyi said the dream of the company is to be a leader in the global market when it comes to producing assistive mobility devices,

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the innovation of the two graduates

Social media users in their reaction to the video have praised the duo for creating a device that solves a critical problem in society.

Maila _ Drills stated:

Amazing job guys!! Biggest fan. To truly be advanced I believe you guys should tackle the core problems, which is self reliance on complete design process to manufacturing.

