A video of a pretty Ghanaian lady who runs her own shoemaking business has left many people in awe

In the TikTok video, the young lady appealed to netizens to support her work by buying from her

Netizens in response to the video applauded the young lady for being innovative with many expressing a desire to buy her products

A beautiful Ghanaian lady who works as a shoemaker has received messages of encouragement and support from netizens after she publicized her work.

The words of encouragement from Ghanaians come on the backdrop of a video, the industrious young lady shared on TikTok where she asked people to support her business.

Shoemaker appeals to Ghanaians to buy from her in a video

The lady was seen working at a shop where she used a leather disk to smoothen the edges of a shoe leather.

She explained that shoemaking is a craft she learnt and hence is appealing to the public to support her by buying her products.

At the time of writing the report, the touching video had gained over 7000 likes and 300.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the appeal by the young lady

Ghanaians in reacting to the appeal by the shoemaker expressed their willingness to buy from her.

Lavoine Alexandre stated:

I need some where u base

Mr Bismark replied:

these are the people we should support and promote

Mike Gyan added

well done,but pls try and watch more videos on YouTube about shoe making machine so you can learn new technology for it,

Shoemaker says she is happy with her work

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that another lady who works as a shoemaker has inspired many Ghanaians with her story of determination and will to succeed.

Speaking to SVTV Africa on YouTube, Benedicta Ghansah who completed Senior High School in 2016 said she developed an interest in shoemaking when she was young but started working professionally in 2016.

Asked whether she feels shy working as a shoemaker, Benedicta responded in the negative adding that “People sometimes park their cars in front of my shop just to watch me work, when it happens like that I feel proud and happy. And it urges me on to keep on working hard”.

