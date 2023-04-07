Ghanaian socialite, Twene Jonas, who is based in the US, has been rumoured to have died

Days after the report, no activity has been seen on his social media handles, which is getting his fans worried

The CEO of Nyarkoh TV has opined that Jonas is safe but manufactured the rumours in order to gain more impressions online

Twene Jonas, a popular Ghanaian social media sensation who is based in the United States, has been missing from his online handles for days after rumours spread that he was gunned down in New York.

No official or credible sources have so far confirmed the news or otherwise, but his fans keep growing more worried as the days go by.

Checks conducted by YEN.com.gh reveal that his last activity on social media occurred on April 3, 2023, although he made posts almost every day hitherto.

Following the rumours, the CEO of Nyarkoh TV, Mr Nyarkoh, made a video asserting that the development was a scheme by Twene Jonas for online views.

According to Mr Nyarko, who spoke in a video that is making rounds on social media, Twene Jonas' online presence has died down in recent times, and he is trying to revive his traffic by faking the incident.

Latest reactions to rumours about US-based Twene Jonas

Fans of Twene Jonas, in particular, have been sharing their thoughts after hearing different sides of the story.

@shaba_charles said:

Hey @twene_jonas, rumors say you are dead, is it true ?

@SayNoToAgyapa indicated:

the carriers of the message can be stopped but the message will always live on and will always find another person to carry it along

@gboladoctor mentioned:

Even if this is for attention seeking, it's a wake up call for all government critics to be vigilant because election year is next year and we know the history of certain government that do not allow people to speak their minds during certain times.

Watch Mr Nyarkoh's assertion

