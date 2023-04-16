A confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana has displayed her charming dance moves

She filmed herself performing to Ghanaian rapper Amerado's popular song Grace , which features singer Lasmid

While some netizens admired her video, which gained over 2,000 views and more than 21 comments, others reacted with compliments

A confident female St Louis Senior High School student has displayed her adorable take on Ghanaian rapper Amerado's popular song Grace, which features singer Lasmid.

The young student performed the enthralling song with enthusiasm and energy.

St Louis SHS girl thrills with dance moves

In the clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young student choreographed synchronously to the song while beaming with a smile.

Beautiful St Louis SHS student dances to 'Grace' by Amerado. Photo credit: Hildaamasakyi.

Source: TikTok

More than 21 people commented on the footage, which garnered over 2,000 views on social media.

While some internet users praised her video, others admired her moves after watching her video online.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to video of St Louis SHS student

Maxdee commented:

So nice .

Nana Akua asked:

Please, can we be friends?

Sterling Zica Jnr said

Good. You do all.

Adowlove said:

Eiis GH. Stop these girls oo.

Doowale commented:

Very nice. Happy yourself.

Maxwelljee posted:

I love this.

Source: YEN.com.gh