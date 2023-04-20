A TikTok video showed the funny moment a man decided to scare his woman who was cooking in the kitchen

In the video, which has gone viral, the man walked into the kitchen and touched the lady unexpectedly

Because she was not expecting anyone around, the lady freaked out and jumped in fear

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video of two lovers playing hide and seek in the kitchen.

In the romantic video posted by @pandtlifestyle, a man decided to scare his woman who was alone in the kitchen.

The lady freaked out as her man touched her hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@pandtlifestyle.

Romantic moment between two lovers goes viral on TikTok

When his woman was cooking in the kitchen, he walked in from behind and touched her long hair.

He also tugged at it and used it to touch her ankle in a way that made it feel like something was crawling on his woman's body.

Immediately she felt the stimulus, the lady shouted in fear as she freaked out.

Just before she turned to see her man, he started running away from the scene, and she had no option but to laugh it off.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The romantic scene has gone viral on TikTok as people attributed it to the mutual love between the two. Some have, however, said the scene was staged.

@joe said:

"I'm learning something new. When you stop having fun moments, marriage starts to become boring."

@user5977817701179 commented:

"It's good to have a nice husband. I miss mine so much."

@user745548715 said:

"I like that one. Real cool and slick."

@ManuLeCoq1991 commented:

"When it's mutual."

@Dorrah UG said:

"She is so pretty."

@Jacintandanumartha2023 said:

"I don't like those jokes."

@user7445515759733 said:

"Here are the fallouts of long hair there, it smells of love around here."

Pregnant woman eats eba late in the night

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a pregnant woman went into the kitchen and prepared food around 2am.

According to her, she only woke up to urinate when she suddenly felt the urge to eat.

She said it was her unborn baby that wanted to eat the food.

